BREAKING: Several Worshippers Killed As Boko Haram Hits Borno Mosque

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect struck inside a mosque in the Konduga area of Borno state on Monday, killing some worshippers.





Those who sustained injuries in the early morning attack have been taken to the hospital while security operatives have cordoned off the scene of the attack.





Boko Haram has continued to hit soft targets in its violent campaign. Efforts of government to put the sect in check has not yielded the desired result.





Last week, the military arrested one Abubakar Kori who reportedly confessed facilitating suicide bombing activities of the sect.





He said he was paid not less than N5,000 for each suicide bomb attack carried out in Maiduguri.

