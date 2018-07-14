Breaking :Police Arrest Lagos Assembly Member Dipo Olorunrinu For Possession Of Illegal Gun

Published:

Share This

The Nigeria Police, Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the resolve of the Force to mop up illegal and prohibited firearms in the hands of those who failed to take advantage of the grace period offered by the Inspector General of Police to surrender their guns to police formations nearest to them, has yielded positive dividend following the arrests of three persons in possession of prohibited firearms.The first and second suspect, namely, Wale Oye, male, age 37 years and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa, male, age 47 years were arrested on 12/07/2018, at about 1745hrs by a team of Inspector General of Police X-Squad operatives on patrol along Festac Extention by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin.A single barrel Mossverg Pump action rifle with identification number B/NO D512429, one Zirve Magnum Pump action rifle with number B/NO 45639 and two live cartridges were recovered from the aforementioned suspects.However during interrogation, the suspects claimed the guns were given to them by one Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, male, age 47 years, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the Lagos State House of Assembly, to escort him to a political rally.The Honourable member was arrested and he admitted ownership of the guns. To further prove that the weapons are his, he produced expired licences dated 2015 and 2016 respectively. He however, could not justify his refusal to surrender the guns during the window period offered by the Inspector General of Police in the last nationwide mop up of illegal firearms and ammunition exercise.Investigation is in progress and further findings on the matter will be communicated to the general public as usual.The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi assures that the Command will soon rid the state of illegal and prohibited firearms as the taskforce constituted for that purpose will soon embark on house to house search for illicit guns.CSP Chike OtiPolice Public Relations Officer,Lagos State.