Breaking :PDP, R-APC,SDP ,30 Others Sign MOU To Unseat Buhari In 2019

Some leaders of a faction of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, on Monday afternoon gathered in Abuja to sign a memorandum with opposition parties for the 2019 general elections.
The Reformed APC (R-APC) members were led to the Monday event by their leader Buba Galadima.
On Monday, Mr Galadima met with leaders of opposition parties like the PDP and SDP to sign the memorandum of understanding.
Apart from Mr Galadima, others at the Monday meeting from the PDP include Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a senator, Dino melaye, and Akwa Ibom State Governor; Emmanuel Udom,
A former senator, Ben Obi, who briefed journalists, said the parties gathered to sign a memorandum for a coalition that will take over power in 2019.
He described the 2019 election as a battle between light and darkness, saying the coalition is the light that has come to rescue Nigeria.
Those in attendance
The ceremony for the signing of the coalition agreement among over 40 Political parties have started with leadership of the over 40 parties ,PDP and RAPC in attendance.
1.Leadership of over 40 parties , PDP, RAPC
2.Atiku Abubakar Presidential Aspirant
3. Gov dankwanbo Gombe
4. Gov wike
5.Gov ikpeazu Abia
6.Gov.Udom Emmanuel
7.Sen.Dino Melaye
8.Former gov gbenga Daniel
8.Former Gov Markafi Presidential Aspirant.
9.Hon.Datti ahmed .presidential aspirant 10. Former plateau gov Jang.
11.Former Kaduna Gov Yero 12. Former Abia gov t a orji
13. Former kano gov shekaru
14.Pdp chairman uche secondus
15.APP party chairman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere
16. SDP party chairman olu falae
17. Labour party chairman
18. National chairmen of 37 political parties
19.R.APC chairman Buba Galadima.
20.Fani Kayode
21.Ben obi
22.Peter obi
23.onyinlola
24. Former niger gov Aliyu babaginda
25.former Kogi gov Capt wada
26 former kogi gov ibrahim Idris
27. Former Oyo gov Ladoja
28.Sen mao Ohuabunwa
29.over 50 members of house of reps and over 25 senators
30.Baraje Kawu
31.tafawa belewa son
32.Sen.jubril .bot chairman pdp
33. Celestine omehia
34.Sen.Ike ekweremadu deputy senate president
35.Sen godswil akpabio
36.David Mark
37.Tom Ikimi
38.enugu deputy gov
39.cross river deputy gov
40.bode george
41.mantu ibrahim
42.Sen Adolf nwagbara
Etc
