Breaking :PDP, R-APC,SDP ,30 Others Sign MOU To Unseat Buhari In 2019

Published:

Some leaders of a faction of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, on Monday afternoon gathered in Abuja to sign a memorandum with opposition parties for the 2019 general elections.The Reformed APC (R-APC) members were led to the Monday event by their leader Buba Galadima.On Monday, Mr Galadima met with leaders of opposition parties like the PDP and SDP to sign the memorandum of understanding.Apart from Mr Galadima, others at the Monday meeting from the PDP include Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a senator, Dino melaye, and Akwa Ibom State Governor; Emmanuel Udom,A former senator, Ben Obi, who briefed journalists, said the parties gathered to sign a memorandum for a coalition that will take over power in 2019.He described the 2019 election as a battle between light and darkness, saying the coalition is the light that has come to rescue Nigeria.He siad the signing of the memorandum is a signal to the ruling APC and the international community that they are ready to take over power in 2019.Those in attendanceThe ceremony for the signing of the coalition agreement among over 40 Political parties have started with leadership of the over 40 parties ,PDP and RAPC in attendance.1.Leadership of over 40 parties , PDP, RAPC2.Atiku Abubakar Presidential Aspirant3. Gov dankwanbo Gombe4. Gov wike5.Gov ikpeazu Abia6.Gov.Udom Emmanuel7.Sen.Dino Melaye8.Former gov gbenga Daniel8.Former Gov Markafi Presidential Aspirant.9.Hon.Datti ahmed .presidential aspirant 10. Former plateau gov Jang.11.Former Kaduna Gov Yero 12. Former Abia gov t a orji13. Former kano gov shekaru14.Pdp chairman uche secondus15.APP party chairman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere16. SDP party chairman olu falae17. Labour party chairman18. National chairmen of 37 political parties19.R.APC chairman Buba Galadima.20.Fani Kayode21.Ben obi22.Peter obi23.onyinlola24. Former niger gov Aliyu babaginda25.former Kogi gov Capt wada26 former kogi gov ibrahim Idris27. Former Oyo gov Ladoja28.Sen mao Ohuabunwa29.over 50 members of house of reps and over 25 senators30.Baraje Kawu31.tafawa belewa son32.Sen.jubril .bot chairman pdp33. Celestine omehia34.Sen.Ike ekweremadu deputy senate president35.Sen godswil akpabio36.David Mark37.Tom Ikimi38.enugu deputy gov39.cross river deputy gov40.bode george41.mantu ibrahim42.Sen Adolf nwagbaraEtc