Breaking :Pandemonium In Abuja As Pastor Is Caught With 4 Year Old Boy He Used For Rituals

There is a pandemonium going on between Gwagwalada and Giri in Abuja.Vehicular movement is at a standstill and trucks have been used to block the road.Thrree people have been allegedly killed with bonfires .According to those that spoke to CKN News ,a Pastor in the area was discovered to have used a four year old boy for rituals.An eyewitness said that soldiers have arrived the community to restore order. Arrests have been made. The Pastor one Dr Monday, who is of the Pastor of a popular New Generation Church has been taken away. He is said to be a practicing medical Doctor in the community.The FCT Police PPRO said the situation has been brought under control. A statement will be issued later after a thorough investigation