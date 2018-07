Published:

Share This

Report reaching CKN NEWS from our reporter in Owerri Ralph Ahanonu says the Imo State House of Assembly has impeached Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere.19 out of 27 members carried out the impeachment.The deputy governor has been having a running battle with his boss Rochas Okorocha on who succeeds him in 2019.Okorocha has endorsed his son inlaw Uche Nwosu as his successor.More details later.