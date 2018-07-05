BREAKING: Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers In Fresh Benue Attacks

Published:

Herdsmen believed to be from Fulani extraction in the early hours of today attacked Tiza village in Tombo council ward of Logo local government area of Benue state leaving at least three peasant farmers dead.





The killings came as leaders of major ethnic groups in the state led by the President of Mdzough U Tiv, Engr. Edward Ujege have commended efforts by troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke, a spike operation by the armed forces towards ending militant herdsmen killings in the state.





The ethnic leaders also commiserated with families of the personnel who had lost their lives in the operation.





“Benue State of Nigeria is ours as we have nowhere else to call our home hence we appreciate the excellent work commenced by the military under the operation “Whirl Stroke” for maintaining the peace and commencing the return of some IDPs to their ancestral homes. Your sacrifice will not be in vain”.





Sources from Logo local government where the attack took place said, the attackers invaded Tiza Village and laid ambushed for the victims who were on their way to their farms at about 8:30 am and opened fire on them killing them instantly while several were seriously wounded.





A community leader from the area, Chief Joseph Anawah said, the armed herdsmen came in their numbers wielding sophisticated weapons and blocked farm paths, shooting sporadically on sight.





“The Fulani herders terrorism has continued to wipe out Benue farmers especially Logo and Guma LGAs. The terrorists herders have this morning 05/07/18 at about 08:30hrs shot and killed 3 persons at Tse Tyogbihi, Tombo council Ward of Logo LGA near Anyiin on their way to the farm”.





“The herders went after a husband and wife who were working in their farm and killed the husband but the wife managed to escape. When the villagers conducted a search in and around the place, the woman was found alive”.





“We in Logo local government have not felt the impact of the operation whirl stroke in launched in the State to chase away attackers and restore security in our areas.





“As we speak , those displaced persons have refused to return the area because the herdsmen are still occupying all the farm areas and entire communities.





Chairman of the local government, Mr. Richard Nyajo, who confirmed the killing said, the assassins ambushed four farmers who were on motor bike to their farms, adding that three of them died on the spot while the remaining one person was shot on his leg.





Source: New Telegraph

