Breaking :Gov Ortom Once Again Restates Leaving APC

The Governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom has once again reteriated his earlier statement that he is no longer a member of the ruling APC.



The Governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase today said his earlier statement made yesterday in Makurdi during a stakeholders meeting stands and he is waiting to take his next decision .



Speaking on a live Television Programme this morning monitored by CKN News in Abuja,the Governor said his decision was based on the "red card" given him by the leader of the Party in the State Senator George Akume.



Ortom said he has no problem with the National leadership of the Party .



According to him,"i have no problem with the National leadership of our party,i led Benue State delegate to the National Convention in Abuja where we voted for Adams Oshiomhole.I was also one of the first person to congratulate him on his election"



The governor confirm that his supporters are getting ready to decamp with him .

