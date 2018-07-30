Breaking Eight Benue Lawmakers Out Of 30 "Impeach" Gov Samuel Ortom

Published:

Eight lawmakers of the Benue state House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress, APC, have served impeachment notice to the Governor of the state, Samuel Ortom.The lawmakers who sat in the state’s Assembly complex on Monday, 30th July, 2018 gained access to the state assembly complex while the Police barricaded further access to the house, Ortom’s aide has confirmed.According to Ortom’s spokesman, Tahav Agerzua, the lawmakers took over the Assembly complex to sit and pass the impeachment notice while the police blocked further access.Meanwhile, a detachment of heavily armed policemen have currently shutdown the Benue State House of Assembly. The policemen blocked the entrance to the Assembly complex, denying workers access.Latest report said they've impeached himMeanwhile, youths from Benue state have, in the early hours of Monday, as at 5:am, trooped en masse to block the Benue Assembly complex over what they claimed was plots by some politicians loyal to the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal government to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom who has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Reports not yet very clear claim the security personnel are currently in a clash with the Benue youths over the alleged invasion of State’s Assembly complex as well as the planned plot to impeach the Governor. Reports also claim the police team is firing tear gas to disperse the youths.Recall that Governor Ortom had given reasons as to why he dumped the APC to include that his people, the Benue state youths, had forced him to leave the party of cease to be their governor.