Breaking :DSS,Police Block Saraki,Ekweremadu's From Leaving Abuja Residence
Published: July 24, 2018
The revelation was made by Saraki’s Special Adviser on International Relations, Bamikole Omisore, via a WhatsApp message
Omisore said Saraki had left his residence in Abuja to attend to the invitation by the police but was blocked by several police vehicles at Lake Chad Junction in Abuja.
In a personally signed letter, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had asked Saraki to report to the Intelligence Response Unit of the Police for further interrogation on the robbery incident in Offa, Kwara State.
But Saraki said the invitation by the police was a ploy to detain him in order to frustrate the defection of some Senators and members of the House of Representatives from the All Progressives Congress.
He said the defection had been perfected for Tuesday (today) and Wednesday.
In a related development, the operatives of the DSS, EFCC and police also stormed the house of the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, in the early hours of Tuesday.
Sources said that the policemen have restricted movement into and out of the house.
