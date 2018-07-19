BREAKING: Court Sentence Beauty Queen To Death

Published:





Miss Lang'ata Women Prison winner RuthKamande, has been sentenced to death. This is after kamande was found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend 22 times in 2015.





In May, the court found Kamande guilty of killing her boyfriend. The accused made headlines in 2016 after winning the Miss Lanagata prison beauty pageant.





According to submissions made in court, Kamande stabbed her boyfriend following a domestic dispute sparked by a revelation that he had been taking HIV suppressing drugs without her knowledge.





Kamande said Mohammed had threatened her when she confronted him.





Details Later...

Share This