BREAKING: Court Grants Former NSA, Sambo Dasuki Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).





Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Abuja High Court had on Monday, June 25 moved the date to deliver judgement in the fundamental rights enforcement suit Dasuki filed against the Federal Government over his continued detention after being granted bail by different courts of Law since 2015.





Dasuki, who served as the NSA under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, is challenging the legality of his prolonged detention since November 3, 2015, despite the fact that he was granted bail by four different courts.





It would be recalled that Dasuki was on December 29, 2015 re-arrested by operatives of the DSS at the main gate of Kuje Prison shortly after he perfected all his bail conditions.

