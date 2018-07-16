Breaking: Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom Finally Dumps APC

Published:

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi on Monday announced that he is no longer with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Ortom stated this while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Cheftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe, disclosing that the APC had given him ‘red card’ to quit party.Confirming the development on Monday, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, quoted the governor as saying that, “As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch. So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”He recalls that Gov. Otom was considering dumping the APC.The Governor is yet to disclose his new found political party, but has, however, noted that as soon as he makes up his mind in that regard, he would make it known to the Benue people.“I don’t know what will happen next, but I’m waiting. If others approach me, then I will tell the Benue people that I’m joining another football club.”