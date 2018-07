Published:

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, lost consciousness momentarily on Wednesday after policemen reportedly fired teargas into the government house in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.He was taken to the state house clinic where doctors attended to him.A combined team of security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police Force, has laid siege to the Ekiti state government house.