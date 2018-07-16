Breaking: 3rd Mainland Bridge Will Not Be Closed For 27 Months ..Fashola

Published:

The minister of Works,Housing and Power Mr Babatubde Fashola says that contrary to the news making the rounds that the 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos will be closed for 27 months ,the closure would be for three days in the first instance .Fashola who was speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme this morning monitored by CKN News from Abuja said the three day closure is to enable the contractors to fully access the extent of damages and repairs on the bridge.Based on the assessment report ,a date will thereafter be fixed for the total repair of the almost 30 year bridge.He disclosed that the bridge will be closed from traffic on the 27th of July 2018 and urge Nigerians to disregard the earlier reports.He also stated that repair works are going on at the Niger Bridge ,Eko bridge in Lagos and that of Kano simultaneously.