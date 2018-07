Breaking: 15 APC Senators Decamp To PDP (See Full List)

Published:

The following Senators have announced their defection from APC to PDP, this was read in a letter sent to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.Senator Saraki now presiding over plenary. 14 Senators have just defected to PDP.Sen. TejousoSen. ShaabaSen. GemadeSen. Melaye.Sen. ShittuSen. RafiuSen. Shitu UbaliSen. Isa MisauSen. HunkuyiSen. MonsuratSen. DanbabaSen. NafadaSen. NazifSen. KwankwasoThe 15th Senator, Abdul-azeez Murtala-Nyako has just defected.