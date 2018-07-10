Bola Tinubu, Ali Modu Sheriff Begins Negotiating With R-APC

Published:





Former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu has disclosed that the National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, is negotiating with members of the Reformed-All Progressives Congress (APC).





Speaking to newsmen, Kalu said former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff was also involved in the discussion of settling all grievances in the party.





The governor noted that the leaders were in touch with all aggrieved members to ensure that the party came out of its crisis stronger.





Kalu said:“We have through our new chairman engaged most of them to get them back.





"The kind of jubilation, what you people want to have is not what we have at the moment, because we will control it. It is a family matter, in every family you quarrel.





"Tinubu is busy, he is talking, everybody is busy, and in all arms of the APC we are busy talking to everybody as much as we can.





"Ali Modu Sheriff and everybody you can think about, we are busy talking as much as we can so it is a family matter,” added Kalu

