Boko Haram Will Become History Soon - VP Yemi Osinbajo

The celebration of the 2018 Nigerian Army Day – NADCEL at Mongunu in Borno North was a proof that the “end of the Boko Haram terrorist group “will come sooner than later,” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday.





Osinbajo, who spoke at a “Mini Trade Fair and Military Equipment Exhibition as part of activities to mark the day, also said that it was a proof that the terrorist had been “substantially degraded.





According to him, Borno and the entire North East will surely bounce back, and, with the support of the rest of the country, make up for the years of bloodshed and destruction.





The vice president said that the Sambisa forest, once the symbol of Boko Haram’s domination of the region, had been reclaimed, while the work of rebuilding had started in many communities across the state.





“Indeed, we are here to celebrate all of these wonderful successes, and progress.





“At a point, a few years ago, it felt as though they – terrorists were succeeding.





“As a result of the insecurity, social and economic life rolled to a halt in many parts of the state, as Boko Haram controlled a large territory and acted like the de-facto government of the state.





“The town of Monguno, which today is playing host to us, was a few years ago firmly in the hands of the terrorists.





“Today, thankfully, the tide has turned, in large part on account of the gallant and heroic work of the Nigerian Army. And it is on account of this that we are here today, to celebrate.





“We are here to celebrate the gallantry of our soldiers, men and women from every part of Nigeria, of different faiths and tribes and tongues, gathered to fight and defeat a common enemy.





“We are also celebrating the resilience of the people of Borno State, and reaffirming that our primary obligation to them, as a Government, is to ensure that they are able to return to their communities and rebuild their lives and livelihoods in peace and safety,’’ the vice president said.

