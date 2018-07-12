Attack On Fayose Is An Abuse Of Nigeria's Constitution - Governor Udom Emmanuel

Published:

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has described the alleged attack on Governor Ayodele Fayose by security operatives as an abuse of the constitution of Nigeria.





Speaking to newsmen, Emmanuel described the development as a rape on Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.





The governor, who is the national coordinator of his party’s election team in Ekiti, argued that the issue was not just about Ekiti state but the entire Nigeria.





He said: “It is not about Fayose or Ekiti State, it is about everyone of us, if it can happen to Fayose, it means it can happen to anybody.





“We should not just look at Fayose today, we should not just look at Ekiti state, let us look at Nigeria. So, what is happening?





“Elections will come and go, faces will come and go but Nigeria will remain. Let us not do something that will really bring down this country.”





He called on electorates in Ekiti State not to be intimidated in the face of the challenges,





The governor also urged security agencies to be civil in their dealings as the country belongs to every citizen.

