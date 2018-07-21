Atiku To Formally Declare Interest In 2019 Presidency On PDP Platform

Published:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may on Saturday formally declare his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The PDP is set to hold its mega rally in Adamawa State on Saturday.





In Statement on Friday, Atiku’s media office stated that: “After several months of consultations with critical stakeholders in Nigeria and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will, on Saturday, 21 July, make a formal declaration to contest the 2019 presidential election under the PDP.





“Atiku’s decision to join the presidential race in 2019 is in response to the yearnings of majority of Nigerians to enthrone a government that will fix the country’s broken economy, strengthen national unity and create much-needed jobs for Nigerians.





“After extensive consultations with his family, Nigerians of diverse dispensations at home and abroad, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar has decided to make a formal bid for the 2019 presidential election race under the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“Atiku Abubakar has embarked on nationwide consultative visits to many states across the country where he met with stakeholders in the PDP.





“He has visited all but one of the states in the South-South geo-political zone, as well as some states in the South-East geo-political zone.





“Just this week, the former Vice President and a leading presidential hopeful, embarked on visitations to states in the North-East zone where he met with stakeholders from Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Taraba and culminating with a grand rally in his honour by the Adamawa State Peoples Democratic Party in Yola on Saturday, 21 July.”

Share This