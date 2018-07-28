Army Redeploys Several Senior Generals
The Nigerian Army has announced a Major Redeployment of Senior Officers in Command, Staff and other Appointments.
Those Affected in the Redeployment Include:
Maj Gen AM Dikko who will take over as Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE
Brig Gen AO Abdullahi as Acting Commander Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE
Brig Gen UU Bassey as Acting Commander Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.
Maj Gen CO Ude as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena
Maj Gen J Sarham as General Officer Commanding 6 Division
Maj Gen EB Kabuk General Officer Commanding 82 Division
Maj Gen MS Yusuf General Officer Commanding 81 Division
Maj Gen BA Akinroluyo as General Officer Commanding 3 Division.
Maj Gen LEO Irabor as Chief of Defence Training and Operations in the Defence Headquarters
Maj Gen LO Adeosun takes over as Chief of Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters.
Maj Gen HO Otiki, as Commander Infantry Corps
Maj Gen CU Agulanna as Chief of Accounts and Budget Nigerian Army
Maj Gen JE Jakko is posted to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Finance and Budget
Maj Gen AB Abubakar
Maj Gen A Mohammed
Maj Gen LKJ Ogunewe
Among others will be proceeding to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on Course.
All postings and appointments take effect from August 1, 2018.
