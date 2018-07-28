Army Redeploys Several Senior Generals

Published:

The Nigerian Army has announced a Major Redeployment of Senior Officers in Command, Staff and other Appointments.Those Affected in the Redeployment Include:Maj Gen AM Dikko who will take over as Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLEBrig Gen AO Abdullahi as Acting Commander Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLEBrig Gen UU Bassey as Acting Commander Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.Maj Gen CO Ude as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force NdjamenaMaj Gen J Sarham as General Officer Commanding 6 DivisionMaj Gen EB Kabuk General Officer Commanding 82 DivisionMaj Gen MS Yusuf General Officer Commanding 81 DivisionMaj Gen BA Akinroluyo as General Officer Commanding 3 Division.Maj Gen LEO Irabor as Chief of Defence Training and Operations in the Defence HeadquartersMaj Gen LO Adeosun takes over as Chief of Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters.Maj Gen HO Otiki, as Commander Infantry CorpsMaj Gen CU Agulanna as Chief of Accounts and Budget Nigerian ArmyMaj Gen JE Jakko is posted to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Finance and BudgetMaj Gen AB AbubakarMaj Gen A MohammedMaj Gen LKJ OguneweAmong others will be proceeding to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on Course.All postings and appointments take effect from August 1, 2018.