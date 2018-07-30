Army Recovers Four AK47 Riffles, Ammunitions From Militiamen In Bayelsa State

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Army has recovered a large cache of arms in Bayelsa State and arrested one suspect following a tip of.The troops recovered the weapons during a raid operation in the early hours of today, Sunday 29 July 2018 along Agbura-Otuoke road in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.Also, while conducting a search in the house of a suspected militant leader, Mr Emmanuel Lawson alias “General” who is now at large, some quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.However, his accomplice, Mrs Ebikaboere Emmanuel was arrested.Efforts are on to track the suspect with all his accomplices.Items recovered include:a. Two G3 rifles.b. Two AK47 rifles.c. Two Baretta pistol.d. Four AK47 magazine.e. Two G3 rifle magazinef. 11 Cartridges.g. 325 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.h. Two rounds of 7.62mm Nato ammunition.i. Two portraits.j. One military Police General Duty Belt.k. One Military Police anklet.l. One hand glove.The Nigerian Army wishes to assured the general public particularly residents of Bayelsa State of its commitment in protecting lives and property of the citizens.Members of the public are advised to report any suspicious activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.TEXAS CHUKWUBrigadier GeneralDirector Army Public Relations