Army, DSS Kill Notorious Cultist S.K

Security operatives have killed a wanted criminal from Eleme in Rivers State, Mba Joe, also known as S.K.





The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed said the cultist was killed alongside others during a joint operation by the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Security (DSS).





Mba Joe was killed along with Teetito Frank, also known as Obele, Teetito Godwin known as Coachy Boy Gift Paul.





Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Investigation Department (DCP) Vwami Felix said the group of criminals were traced to their hideouts at Fine Real Capitol Hotel, Okigwe road, Owerri North Local Government area.





He said: “Mba Joe is a dreaded cultist in Rivers State. He belongs to the notorious Deygbam cult group and has led his gang to unleash untold mayhem on the people of the state. He was one of the dreaded cultists declared wanted by the State government.





“Our intels revealed that they had relocated from Port Harcourt to a hotel in Owerri. Security agents traced them to the hotel and surrounded the place.





“In a daring bid to escape, they opened fire on the security agents. They were overpowered and here they are.”

