Armed Robbers Kill One,Injured 3 Along Abuja- Kaduna Road

At around 6pm yesterday armed robbers blocked KM 86 Kaduna - Abuja road for about 30 minutes doing operation.The robbers attacked passenger vehicle registration number, Ama Sharon VW bus which was conveying 13 persons.The attack left 4 persons injured killing one person male adult who was the driver of the commercial vehicle. The name of.the driver was not available at the time of this report.The bandits left the scene when the Police were alertedThe injured were rushed by FRSC officers from Katari unit came to the rescue of Foltz Clinic Katari while the dead body of.the driver was deposited at St Gerard Hospital Kaduna , 86km away from the scene of.the incident.