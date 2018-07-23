Breaking:Armed Robbers Kill Female Professor Along Abuja Kaduna Road

Published:





A former Commissioner for Education in Katsina state, Prof. Halimatu Sa’adiya Idris, was killed by armed robbers along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway yesterday Sunday July 22nd.





According to reports, daredevil armed robbers attacked travellers on the busy road yesterday, killed several of them and allegedly abducted some. The attack occurred near Gidan Busa village, located between Jere and Kateri along the expressway.



Professor Sa'adiya is a lecturer at the University of Abuja



Latest report coming in has it that a Federal Road Safety officers has also died as a a result of the robbery attack,he died this morning in the hospital from gun shot

