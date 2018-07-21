Aregbesola's Chief Of Staff Oyetola Wins Osun APC Guber Primaries..Defeats Deputy House Of Reps Speaker (Full Result)

Published:

Mr Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola ,the Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor has emerged as the winner of the APC primaries held in Osogbo ,the Osun State capital yesterday.





He pulled 121,017 votes to defeat 16 other candidates in the race which included the current Deputy Speaker of the House Of Representatives Yusuf Lasun who garnered a little over 27,000 votes.





Here is the tabulation of the full result









APC OSUN PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS.





1- Adeoti Moshood Olalekan -- 128

2- Adegoke,Kunle Rasheed Okiki -- 252

3- Ajayi Adeyinka -- 196

4- Akintayo Amere Gafar -- 1773

5- Alamu Johnson Oyebisi -- 1349

6- Alabi,Benedict Olugboyega -- 284

7- Babalola,Peter Adebayo -- 141

8- Layonu,Ismail Abiodun -- 2369

9- Omoworare Babajide Christopher -- 21

10- Oriolowo Adelere Adeyemi -- 5373

11- Oyebanji Julius Oludayo -- 9

12- Oyemomi Ezekiel Oyebola -- 326

13-Oyetola Adegboyega Isiaka -- 127,017

14- Raifu Mumini Adekunle -- 1053

15- Salaam Najeem Folasayo -- 17,958

16- Taiwo Babatunde Adedotun- 21

17- Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun -- 21,975

