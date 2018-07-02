APC NWC Holds Inaugural Meeting Wednesday

He said, “One of the first tasks before us is the issue of reconciliation. We will set out to reconcile all aggrieved persons, including those (nPDP members) that you mentioned.” The source further explained that the new administration was not going to “draw back the hands of time” with respect to discussions with the nPDP members, who are already in talks with a subsisting committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The committee, he said, would be allowed to conclude its work to find a common ground.
Issues likely to be discussed also include strategies on how to deal with the fallout of the just concluded convention as well as the ward, local government and state congresses held prior to the national convention. He, however, explained that most party leaders were unhappy that members of the defunct nPDP were still making reference to their former party to make demands on the party.
