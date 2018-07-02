APC NWC Holds Inaugural Meeting Wednesday

Published:

Barring any last-minute changes, the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress will hold its inaugural meeting on Wednesday. It was gathered in Abuja on Saturday that reconciling aggrieved party members, especially those of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party bloc in the party, would form part of the deliberations at the meeting. Although details are still being fine-tuned, a usually reliable party insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, explained that the inaugural meeting is meant to set the agenda and policy direction of the party in line with the new APC chairman’s vision.

He said, “One of the first tasks before us is the issue of reconciliation. We will set out to reconcile all aggrieved persons, including those (nPDP members) that you mentioned.” The source further explained that the new administration was not going to “draw back the hands of time” with respect to discussions with the nPDP members, who are already in talks with a subsisting committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The committee, he said, would be allowed to conclude its work to find a common ground.

Issues likely to be discussed also include strategies on how to deal with the fallout of the just concluded convention as well as the ward, local government and state congresses held prior to the national convention. He, however, explained that most party leaders were unhappy that members of the defunct nPDP were still making reference to their former party to make demands on the party.

