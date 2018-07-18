APC Is A Party Of Failed Leaders,I Won't Join It..Ebonyi Gov Umahi

Published:

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has dispelled rumours alleging that he has plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.



He disclosed this on Tuesday at the Government House in Abakaliki while briefing journalists.



This was coming barely 24 hours after Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State allegedly declared his intention to quit the ruling party.



Umahi said he cannot join the kind of party APC has become, especially with its failed leaders in Ebonyi state.



According to him, he had benefited immensely from the PDP as state chairman to deputy governor, and ultimately state governor.



He said he was focused on how to attract democratic dividends to the people of the state and not dirty politics.



“The clarification is that my relationship with Mr. President is because he is Mr. President, and he is my boss and the relationship is personal.



“Mr. President or any APC person has never asked me to come to APC, and they will never ask me, and there is no reason for me to leave my party, the PDP of which I served as a state party chairman, deputy governor and now governor. l have always insisted on character.



"People that jump from one party to the other should examine their characters, except if there is any problem within your party.



“As for today, till tomorrow and until Christ comes, there is no crisis in PDP. Even if there is a need for me to leave PDP, I can never leave PDP to the kind of APC in Ebonyi State.



“Because with the kind of leaders in Ebonyi APC, leaders that have failed Ebonyi State, I can never be on the same political platform with them.



“I am focused to do my job. I am focused on governance. I have always insisted that we should leave party politics to our party men and women, while as soon as you are elected, you should focus on your job.



“The fever that has been griping me since the day I was elected was for me to do my job, and give them the dividends of democracy.



“So, they should leave me alone with this their dirty politics. I am focused; I am PDP. As a member of PDP, I am a man of character”, he insisted.

Share This