APC Has Collapsed As A Party...Atiku Tells Supporters At Dcelaration Rally

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed in all ramifications and as a Party has collapsed.



Atiku made this known at Ribadu Square, Yola, Adamawa state capital on Saturday during his declaration rally.



He said ‘I want to plead with all of you (Nigerians), you know the Party that gave you good economy, security and improved infrastructure in 16 years. That Party is Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)….



“…My fellow brothers and sisters from Adamawa State, it is time we take back our state, Adamawa State and that time is almost here you can see the mammoth crowd in Adamawa today.



This shows that our party, the PDP is the only Party of choice in Nigeria. In the coming weeks, there shall be political tsunami in Nigeria, many people are warming up to return to our Party as you are already aware, the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC has failed in all ramifications.



The APC has failed to provide security, economy and the officials of this government are swimming in corruption. The APC as a Party has collapsed…



Also, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus speaking at the rally said the APC, is dying and will soon be history in Nigeria come 2019.



Secondus accused the Buhari APC government of swimming in the valley of corruption and dragging the nation’s economy down, saying that the APC-led Federal Government has not been able to disburse funds and projects to states because of confusion and corruption that have bedevilled the administration.



He said that a rebrand and repositioned PDP is clearly the party of choice determined and ready to rescue Nigeria from the hands of APC mess.



“PDP is determined to end the circle of continued bloodletting in the country



“A sign of a drowning party, the APC administration is threatening everybody, the lives of reformed APC leaders are now in danger but we are not afraid, they can’t kill everybody”.



Prince Secondus assured the people of Adamawa state PDP that under his watch the party will provide level playing grounds for all aspirants of the party.



He announced that a free and fair primaries is going on in Osun State today to pick a flag bearer for the party in September’s governorship election in the State.



The National Chairman who led all members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC to the rally assured youths and women in the country that PDP administration would have programmes for them because “we know you are not lazy”



The large crowd of jubilant party supporters drawn from States of the North East region had in attendance former Vice President and a presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar with his fanatical supporters, Deputy Governors of Taraba and Gombe States. Former Governors and Ministers also graced the occasion.

