APC Finally Invites Governor Ortom, Akume Over Face-off

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has invited Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state to a meeting in Abuja over report of him leaving the party.





It was also learned that the national leadership of the APC equally invited Senator George Akume, a lawmaker from the north-central state over a tussle for leadership of the Benue chapter of the party.





Ortom had on Monday declared that he had been given a ”red card” by his political party, saying he was now awaiting any party to admit him.





Giving reasons behind his action, the governor said he had been sent out of APC and is exploring a new option to actualize his future ambition.





”As for party, I have been given a red card and I’m outside the pitch. So, if I have been given a red card and I’m standing outside, I’m a free man,” he said.





”So, I don’t know what will happen next; but I’m waiting. If approached, then I will tell the Benue people that I’m joining another football club.”





CKN News gathered that Ortom and Akume have been at loggerheads over the control of the party in the state.

