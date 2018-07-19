APC, Buhari Team Offered N50m Bribe To Opposition – ADC

Published:





The African Democratic Congress has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Muhammadu Buhari team of giving N50m bribe to opposition parties.





National Chairman of the ADC Ralphs Nwosu revealed this on Wednesday in Abuja as he welcomed officials of the National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute at the party’s headquarters.





Nwosu noted that the country has made a lot of progress since the advent of democracy but said: "the events of the last three years seem to be undermining all the gains.”





He said, “In terms of elections, the bye-election in Rivers State turned the territory to a police state and a battlefield until the government of President Buhari, working with relevant agencies of the state, got the "hacked" result they wanted.”





According to him, “Despite the poverty in the land, the ruling party and government have an unlimited budget for bribing the electorate, electoral bodies and causing mischief.





"The APC and President Buhari’s team are presently sharing N50m to members of the opposition parties in an attempt to cause crises within the parties. I heard that they have upped that of ADC to N100m, but they will fail.”

