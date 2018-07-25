Another Six SARS Officers Arrested And Detained For Extortion

Published:

Six SARS officers attached to the Delta State Police Command have been arrested and detained for extortion. Behind Bars Rights Initiative facilitated the arrest of the SARS officers led by Inspector Monday Asemota for extorting N40,000 from twin brothers Mark and Martins on their way to NYSC Camp.





Mark and Martins were arrested on 22nd July 2018 on their way to Warri, Delta state from Abraka. Their vehicle was stopped and they were asked to submit their phones for search.





The brothers hesitated and the officers threatened to detain them for refusing to give consent. The SARS officers then seized the brothers' phones after which they searched their bags and discovered N70,000.





On discovering the money, the officers took the young men to a petrol station, counted N30,000 and handed over to them and took the remaining N40,000. Pleas from the brothers for them to return the remaining money fell on deaf ears.





The brothers reported the SARS officers to the Behind Bars Initiative Intervention Squad (BBIS) and the officers were tracked to Ekpan Police station Warri where the N40,000 was refunded to the BBI team, according to Gwamnishu Emefiele Harrison, the Director General of BBI.





The case was then reported to IGP Xsquad, Delta State Police command and they immediately sent their men to Ekpan Police station where the SARS officers were arrested. They were then detained and charge for Misconduct and Official Corruption by IGP Xsquad.





Today, the officers were invited for an interview and they admitted to extorting money from the twin brothers. They are now awaiting trial.

