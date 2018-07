Published:

Just last week, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, ordered the destruction of a shrine located under the Opebi link bridge in Ikeja, Lagos, allegedly belonging to suspected members of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC).





Today, another criminal hide out was uncovered and dislodged under the bridge at the back of Onikan stadium by operatives of the Lagos State CBD.





See more photos below...









Share This