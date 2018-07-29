Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa

Published:

The Nigerian community in South Africa has confirmed the killing of one Chibuzo Nwankwo, a 42-year-old man from Enugu State.





The Publicity Secretary of the Union, Habib Miller, said Nwankwo was shot in the early hours of Friday at a local bar in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, following a disagreement with an unknown person.





“The deceased, a patron of the bar, got drunk and started harassing a female worker. Information available to the union said that Nwankwo was chased out by security personnel, but he kept on coming back; became very aggressive and rude before the ugly incident occurred,’’ he said





Miller said that the South African police later intervened and arrested the murder suspect.





“A murder case has been opened and an investigation has started. We call on Nigerians to be calm and allow the law to take its course,” Miller said





This incident brings to 121 the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa since January 2016.

