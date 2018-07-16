Lady Donates Brand New Wheelchair,Cash To Crippled Man On The Street Of Lagos (See Pictures )

Published:

GOOD PEOPLE STILL EXIST IN NIGERIACKN News got these shots from a trending video on social media that currently has about two million views.This unidentified lady who has been identified as Mrs Folorunso Alakija in the video said she sees this disabled boy sprawling on the floor begging for alms.She decided to purchase a wheelchair for him.She doesn't even know his name or where he lives.The beggar is from the North while the lady is a Southerner from the way she spoke in the video.This happened in VI ,Lagos .She did not only donate the brand new wheelchair to him,she also gave him cash to start a new business of his choice.We still can't believe we still have these type of kind hearted people in our society.Madam,we don't know you,but God will not only bless you but that of your entire family in Jesus mighty name .We pray she gets to see the post ,if you guys share it.