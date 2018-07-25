Breaking:Gov Ortom Finally Decamps To PDP

Published:

Benue state Governor Samuel Orton today finally decamped from the ruling APC to PDP





Recall that last week, Governor Ortom announced that he was in search of a new party as members of the state APC have kicked him out as they are opposed to his second term bid.





APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, later came out to state that Ortom's claims were false and that the governor is still very much in their party.



PDP Spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan had during his appearance on a TV programme today stated that the governor would decamp to the party in few days time









