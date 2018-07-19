Anambra State Government Begins Arrest Of Lunatics

Published:

Share This

Anambra government has embarked on massive removal of mentally challenged people from the streets across the state for onward transfer to rehabilitation centers across the state.The relocation team, which was led by Mr Onyebuchi Aniedozie, succeeded in rounding up a number of the mentally challenged people from some major streets in Awka Capital Territory earlier today.The few mentally challenged people that were professionally picked up, were carefully relocated to Rehabilitation home at Nteje, for treatment and will be be handed over to their family members once they are medically certified alright