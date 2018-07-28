Aminu Tambuwal Wants To Be President...Rotimi Amaechi

Published:

The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said there is no need to worry over the defection of the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he was bound to leave the party because of his political ambition.





The minister, who was speaking on the spate of defection of some members of the ruling party, APC, said the reason the party would not worry over the defectors is because President Mohammed Buhari will still win the states where these people defected from. According to him, “Somebody like Sokoto State governor, was bound to leave the party because of ambition to become president, the same with Kwara. These are people who you expect that they must leave.

Okay, now look at the people from National Assembly, you would expect these people to leave since their governors were going. Do you honestly believe that the president will lose election in Sokoto, Kaduna or Kano states? Nobody is God but these are his comfort zones. If you brought the president in a sick bed in Bauchi or Kano state, he would still win. He has never lost election in Bauchi State. We are not underrating anybody.” When questioned if he has been removed as the director general of President Buhari’s campaign, he said anybody can be in charge but the main point is to return President Buhari.

On the chances of APC winning the election, he said nobody would want the looting of the economy in future. “If there is any opportunity of looters coming back, Nigeria will not survive it,” he said.

