AMCON Set To Publish Names Of 350 Millionaire Debtors This Week

AMCON said it would publish names of recalcitrant debtors this week, noting that the names of the debtors numbering 350 would be published in batches.



Kuru said: “We have done it before and we will still do it again. You will see it this week. We are going to publish the names again. Maybe not the 350 key people at the same time, but by installments.



“Already, last week we advertised, advising people to come and talk to us so we can have an understanding. But we are already compiling the lists and we will release the first batch this week, and we will continue to release them.



“As an organisation , we are not under any obligation to keep anybody’s exposure in secret. The only way we can keep it secret is if you come and negotiate with us, otherwise, we are going to publish it. Those who honour the invitation to come, won’t have their names published, but those who refuse to come will have their names published.”



Similarly, Kuru revealed that AMCON was currently proposing amendments to the provisions of its Act and planned to conclude the process before the end of the year. He explained that the amendment was expedient to add clauses necessary to accelerate its efforts at asset recovery and remove the ones impeding its ability to achieve targets.



“We had a retreat with the National Assembly and I can tell you they’ve been extremely supportive. They recognise the fact this is a national issue and as such, they are worried and they are working with us at every point.



“We have gone very far and, hopefully, before the end of this year, we would get the act amended, God willing. We’ve put in all the clauses that will help us in the last lap of the journey. I may not be here, but the journey must be completed.”

