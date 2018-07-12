Ambode Swears In Six New Perm Secs

Published:

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday swore in six new permanent secretaries.



He urged them to contribute to his administration’s efforts at building a modern smart-city for the residents and visitors.



The new permanent secretaries and their portfolios are: Mrs Bamidele Fadipe, Office of Civic Engagement; Mr Bashir Braimah, Public Service Office; Mrs Raji Ganiyat, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment; Mrs Omotola Akinsanya, Local Government Establishment, Training and Pension; Mrs Olufunmilayo Okeowo, Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District Four and Mrs Adeleye Olatokunbo, Teachers Establishment and Pensions Office.



Ambode said the vision to transform the state could only be actualised when abilities were matched with responsibilities.



He added: “We believe strongly that our state’s public service deserves nothing but the best. Our vision to build a Modern Smart City-State can only be driven and actualised by matching ability with responsibility. This is a key philosophy which has guided all our actions since we assumed office.



“I have no doubt in your capability to add value to governance and contribute to the realisation of this administration’s short, medium and long term plans.”



Congratulating the new permanent secretaries, Ambode said the decision to elevate them was not only informed by the need to fill the vacancies created by the exit of their predecessors after attaining the retirement age, but because they possess qualities which stand them out among others.



The governor urged the appointees to align their actions with the overall policy objectives of his administration.



These, he said, include selfless service, inclusive governance, fair and just distribution of resources among the people as well as deployment of best global practices in service delivery.



Ambode said: “I look forward to seeing your positive impact in the state public service, especially in the area of improved efficiency and effectiveness with which government business is handled, keeping in mind that we can only be adjudged to have done the right thing when our people are happy and satisfied.”



Thanking the governor for the appointment, Braimah, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, expressed appreciation to him for counting them worthy to serve the state in the highest capacity in the public service.



He assured him that they would contribute to the development of the state.



Braimah said: “As your foot soldiers, we have hit the ground running with competence, commitment and concern for a better Lagos. For the confidence reposed in us, we are eternally grateful and we shall add our plough to the various deliverables to which Lagosians are accustomed.”

Share This