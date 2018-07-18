Amazon Founder Is World's Richest Man..Dangote Remains Africa's Richest Despite $2bn Loss

Published:

Despite a nearly $2 billion drop in his net worth, Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote remained Africa’s richest person with a $12.4 billion fortune. He is currently number 100 on the Forbes Billionaires list which listed the founder of Amazon.com Inc, Jeff Bezos as the richest man in modern history.‎

While Bezos fortune jumped from $112 billion which it was in March this year to $151.4 billion as at yesterday, Dangote’s fortune dipped from $14.1 billion in March to $12.4 billion. This was however higher than $12.2 billion that he was worth in January this year. Forbes yesterday said Jeff Bezos is the richest person in modern history.

The Amazon.com Inc. founder’s net worth cracked $150 billion in New York on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s about $55 billion more than Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person. Bezos, 54, also has topped Gates in inflation-adjusted terms. The $100 billion mark that Gates hit briefly in 1999 at the height of the dot-com boom would be worth about $149 billion in today’s dollars. That makes the Amazon chief executive officer richer than anyone else on earth since at least 1982, when Forbes published its inaugural wealth ranking.

Bezos crossed the threshold as Amazon was preparing to kick off its 36-hour summer sales event, Prime Day, which got off to a rocky start as glitches struck the firm’s website and mobile app. Shares of the company, which had climbed to a record $1,841.95 earlier Monday, pared gains on the news, closing up 0.5 percent at $1,822.49. Bezos’s stay above $150 billion may be short-lived. The stock slipped below $1,800 in extended trading after Netflix Inc. posted disappointing results, rattling tech investors.

