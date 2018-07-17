Alleged Killer Of Ex Ondo Deputy Governor's Daughter Remanded In Prison

Published:

An Akure Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State has remanded in prison Seidu Adeyemi, the suspected killer of Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of ex-Ondo State Deputy Governor Lasisi Oluboyo.



The deceased was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) Akugba-Akoko.



Seidu was remanded by Chief Magistrate BobManuel Victoria after he was arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.



Police prosecutor Adebayo Mary told the court that since it was a murder case, the court had no jurisdiction over it and pleaded for his remand in prison.



Counsel to the suspect, Taiwo Gbadebo, did not object to the application.



Magistrate Bob Manuel ordered the remand of the suspect in Olokuta prison till August 23 for a review pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).



She directed the police to hand over original copies of his case file to the Ministry of Justice.



The case was adjourned till August 23.

