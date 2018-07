Published:

Air Peace has joined the league of airines that flies an all-female crew .The feat was performed by Capt Sinmisola Ajibola (4th left), SFO Quincy Owen (4th right), SEP Instructor Rosemary Uagbor (3rd right), Cabin Executive Chidimma Chimezie (2nd left) & Cabin Executive Opakirite George (3rd left) .The crew has flown to Abuja,Lagos and Owerri.Aero also did a similar thing sometime ago