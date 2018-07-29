Ahmed Musa's Second Wife Delivers Baby Boy

Published:

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Juliet.



The 25-year-old announced the birth of his child when he posted on a message on his official Instagram account @ahmedmusa718.



The forward is currently with Leicester City for their pre-season tour in Austria.



This is the first child between Musa and Juliet who married last year, although the 25-year-old has two children [a boy and a girl] with his ex-wife Jamilia.



“I would like to announce to you all that moments ago Allah blessed me with a beautiful baby boy! Words cannot describe this feeling!,” Musa wrote on Instagram.



Musa who is Nigeria’s all time highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup was in stunning form for the Super Eagles at the 21st edition of the tournament and scored two of the country’s three goals in the tournament before their group stage exit.



It could be recalled that his colleague in the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, also welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

Share This