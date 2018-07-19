Again, Obasanjo Hits Buhari, Says President Is Confused

Published:





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over some of his policies which he believes have divided Nigerians along religious and regional lines.





Obasanjo made this known in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.





The letter was delivered by former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola at a summit of National Elders and Leaders of Nigeria held in Abuja on Wednesday.





Obasanjo said:“Nigeria, in recent times, has not been so divided along religious and regional lines as at today with inexcusable killings and devastating poverty and with government’s wringing hands and apparently incompetent to stem the tide except giving one unrighteous and unacceptable justification after the other.





"The obvious indication is that the government is seemingly confused and has got to the end of its tether and the nation is being left divisively and perilously to drift.





"Earlier last week, I noted in a speech some undesirable elements being allowed and being introduced to our democracy by this administration and if these are not stopped, they could be the death knell of our democracy.





"In spite of these unfortunate situations created by the government, my contact and consultation, which brought me face-to-face with people’s plight and frustration, also gave me hope.





"People are not ready to give up in despair and leave their fate and their present and future in the hands of inept leadership for their lives to be ruined.





"I see common concern across the nation irrespective of tribe, religion, region, language and social standing that the situation should be retrieved and the nation should be saved.”

