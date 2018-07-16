Afenifere Writes Intl Criminal Court In Hague Over Buhari's Alleged Crimes Against Humanity

Published:

The President,The International criminal Court,The Hague.Attn: The Chief Prosecutor.Dear Ms Fatua Bensoada,PROTEST AGAINST THE PROPOSED VISIT OF THE Nigeria PRESIDENT TO THE ICC, WHILE BEING A SUBJECT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION BEFORE THE SAME COURT FOR GENOCIDE AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMAN:WE have just read in the Nigeria news media that President Mohammed Buhari of Nigeria, is scheduled to meet the leadership of the ICC, on Monday 15 July 2018, wherein he is scheduled to be a guest at a very important function organized by the ICC.If this statement is true, then we wish to register our strong objection and opposition to this kind of engagement, which we consider unfortunate & likely to compromise the cause of justice, for the following reasons;(1) There are presently over 131 petitions against President Mohamadu buhari, regarding his role and complicity in the on-going pogrom and genocide by his FULANI herdsmen, under the auspices of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, with President Buhari as their grand Patron.(2) There are several other petitions from credible victims, including the Indigeneous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), against the Nigeria Army, with President Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, for crime against humanity wherein President Buhari is accused of ordering the massacre of unarmed IPOB agitators and complicity in the attacks under Command Responsibility.(3) It is against the rule of natural justice and international best practices for you as a Court of Justice, to be seen dinning with a suspect under investigation by your Pretrial Chambers. What manner of fairness do we as complainants expect from a court that is already fraternizing with a suspect standing trial before it?4) According to the newspaper report, President Buhari will be holding bilateral talks with the ICC. This, is not only strange and ludicrous, but is highly suggestive, of a serious attempt at compromising justice & defeating the noble goal of the international community, in establishing a permanent International Criminal Court (ICC), to try grave crimes of international concern. The ICC, as a court of criminal jurisdiction, by the Rome Statute that established it, must be isolated and insulated from all bilateral and diplomatic issues that will compromise its neutrality and integrity.5) We find it difficult to understand the basis for his meeting with even operational staff of the court (except by way of a criminal indictment); offucials, who are directly involved in investigating him of the numerous petitions filed against him and his vicious regime, that has masterminded the heinous mass murder of thousands of innocent Nigerians, using his Fulani militia and countless Boko Haram killers he has set free & unleashed on Nigerian rural dwellers / farmers, massively killing, maiming, looting & perpetrating unprintable vicious crimes against humanity, in their deadly agenda of orchestrated invasion & occupation of indigenous Nigerians' ancestral lands.(6) The planned visit of a suspect with so much blood on his hands to the hallowed Chambers of the ICC, whom, to our knowledge, has already been served with a preliminary report of the Court, informing him and his government of some credible petitions against him and his functionaries; intimating him of the Court's plan to proceed to the next stage of their investigation; and coming up some weeks after the visit of the newly appointed ICC's President, (Nigerian born & sponsored) Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji leaves a lot to be desired.We however, respectfully, call on the President of the ICC, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the President of the UN Security Council and the President of the Assembly of States of the ICC, to step into the ongoing embarrasing hanky panky going on between the ICC management and President Buhari, that could bring the ICC into great disrepute and rubbish the hard earned efforts of the international community, in tackling inpunity, war crimes and crimes against humanity.A copy of this petition is being endorsed to the above Office holders, as well as the UN Special Rapporteur on the Prevention of Genocide, the UN Special Rapporteur Against Torture, the European Union, all member states and States parties to the Rome statuteEndorsed by Concerned Citizens of Nigeria.Signed:Yinka Odumakin