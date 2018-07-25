Adeleke's Emergence As Osun PDP Flag Bearer Is Illegal - Ogunbiyi

Published:

Akin Ogunbiyi, an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election in Osun state, has told the party that Senator Ademola Adeleke did not genuinely emerge as the party”s candidate.





Adeleke, a serving senator, was declared winner of a PDP primary election, which was held on 21 July, after polling 1,569 votes, seven more than Ogunbiyi’s 1,562 votes.





But Ogunbiyi has since rejected the result, insisting that it was rigged in Adeleke’s favour.





He alleged that the primary was tied to malpractices, particularly violation of Section 177 (d) of the Nigerian constitution.





“Senator Ademola Adeleke submitted a document purported to be a testimonial as evidence that he was educated up to the senior secondary; a document which does not suffice to meet the basic qualifications stipulated by the constitution and the Electoral Act,” he contended.





“The date of issue on the purported testimonial submitted by Senator Adeleke was altered with a pen. The Principal of Muslim Grammar School, Ede, Osun State, Mr Khalid Abbas, who purportedly signed the testimonial, had not been posted to the school in question as of the date indicated on the document.





“The principal, who purportedly issued the testimonial to Senator Adeleke, has denied ever issuing or signing it and the denial is very well on record.”





He suggested that if nothing was done to address his petition, the PDP could lose the election billed for September 22, 2018.

