Adams Oshiomole Is Afraid Of Us .. PDP

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, fake.





The PDP was reacting to the former Edo state governor’s remark that there was no man of honour, who left the PDP because of its alleged crimes against Nigeria, that would want to return to there.





Oshiomhole, on Monday, said, “All we need to do is to play back their own tape about what the PDP represents and why they left. I still hold the view that you cannot vomit in the morning and convert it to lunch in the afternoon, if you have honour. That position still remains the same.”





But the PDP, through its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that both Oshiomhole and the leadership of his party had become scared of the PDP due to planned defection.





“We will rather forget and ignore him. He is a drowning man and his party will soon become the opposition party in Nigeria. That is why he’s busy running his mouth,” he said.





“In day time, he goes out shouting, calling people names but at night, as from 2am, he goes about visiting and begging people he had abused, asking them not to leave and offering them positions and tickets.





“We should rather ignore him. We understand his predicament. So, we won’t waste our time talking to or responding to a fake man who is heading a faction of the APC.”

