Adams Oshiomhole Threatens To Sack Chris Ngige As Minister

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has threatened the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige with suspension over the delay in the appointment of boards under his ministry.



Speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President's Chief Staff, Abba Kyari, the former NLC leader said that if President Muhammadu Buhari condones disrespect, he won't.



He said the Minister would be suspended from the party and that he would recommend for his sack from the federal cabinet.



“If the minister refuses we will suspend him from the party. You know we must return to internal discipline. For me it is the height of mischief for any minister, you cannot purport to be honourable minister and you act dishonourably and nobody is greater than the party.



" And if the President condones disrespect for his office, I will not condone disrespect for the party.





And when we expel the minister we will prevail on the president that he can’t keep in his cabinet people who have neither respect for his own decisions nor have respect for the party without which they would not have been ministers.

"There is no independent candidate in our system, nobody, I emphasis no minister is above the party and they have taken undue advantage of the president’s fatherly disposition," he said.

