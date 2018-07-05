Adams Oshiomhole Meets Senate Caucus ,Begs Saraki Not To Leave APC

Published:

The National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday led the NWC of the ruling party to a meeting with the Senate Caucus.



The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, together with most members of the caucus, received the APC NWC at his office where they discussed issues affecting the party.



It was however observed that a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Senator Shehu Sani, both of whom had openly expressed their grievances with the APC, were not at the meeting as of the time it entered into a closed session when journalists were sent out of the venue.



Oshiomhole, in his opening remarks, urged the lawmakers to remain in the APC, assuring them that issues bedevilling the party would be resolved.





“So, I ask you, Mr. President of the Senate and distinguished senators, to trust that working together along with our leaders who are not here, we are committed to finding solutions that everyone will be able to smile, remain in the house, work in the house,” Oshiomhole said.



Earlier at the introductory session, Senator Kabiru Marafa, who is leading a faction of the APC in Zamfara State, made reference to the non-recognition of his faction at the recently held national convention of the APC.



Oshiomhole stressed that those who were worried about party structure could record electoral victory if they had the support of the electorate and when the election was free and fair.



“Because of the dynamic nature of politics, it means that we have to put on our thinking cap and deal with issues as they arise, preferable deal with them proactively if they had already developed, and find the courage to deal with them to the best of our ability so that the issues can be resolved,” he said.



Oshiomhole also noted that the party would address the issues across the states based on their peculiarity.



“The purpose of today’s meeting is to have a heart-to-heart conversation, this time focusing more on solutions because we must have the capacity to find acceptable, sustainable solutions so that our party can continue to grow from strength to strength. This, I am committed to,” he said.



Saraki, in his remarks, expressed his confidence in the new Oshiomhole-led NWC to resolve the crises in the APC.



“You have captured it, with your emphasis on finding solutions. Your emphasis on finding solutions is commendable. The essence of leadership is finding solutions, your attitude, your approach are very promising,” he said.

