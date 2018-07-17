Adamawa Senator Discloses Why He Dumped APC For PDP

Published:

Senator Abdul-Azeez Nyako has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).





The lawmaker who represents Adamawa Central announced his defection on Monday during a Stakeholders’ Meeting and Inauguration of ADC Congress Committee for Adamawa in Yola, the state capital.





According to him, the APC is not founded on the principles of justice, stressing that the recent congresses of the party in the State were a pointer to that.





“We are hopeful and pray to God that this step taken will be better for us,” Nyako said.





“Justice is the foundation for everything good and we want to enjoin ADC to ensure justice to all so that more people will come and join.”





On his part, Acting Chairman of ADC in Adamawa Mijinyawa Kugama said the party will “ensure that everyone is carried along in the party during our congress starting from July 24.”

